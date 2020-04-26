Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Frank Guasco. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DAVID FRANK GUASCO

May 30, 1944 ˜ April 16, 2020



After a long illness, David Guasco passed away on April 16th, 2020 in Vancouver, WA.

David was the son of Frank and Ethel Guasco. He was born in Astoria, OR on May 30, 1944 and raised in Portland. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1962 and the University of Portland in 1966.

David served proudly in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Major after 21 years.

He subsequently earned an MBA from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma and went on to teach math at Central Catholic High School for 12 years.

David and his wife Marlene later relocated to Sunriver, Oregon where he served as an ordained acolyte in the Sunriver Catholic Church, was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, and supported Habitat for Humanity both in building homes and growing the local chapter.

David is survived by his wife of 23 years, Marlene Amato Guasco; his 2 sons from a previous marriage: Michael (Suzanne) and Edward (Amy); Marlene’s 3 children from a previous marriage: Lisa Amato (Arnold) Craig, Thomas (Cynthia Walton) Amato, and Douglas Amato; and 8 grandchildren: Joseph, Amelia, Anna, Sophia, Ian, Zachary, Erin and Kelsey.

Remembrances may be made in the form of a donation to the general fund at Central Catholic High School or your local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Please sign his guest book @

After a long illness, David Guasco passed away on April 16th, 2020 in Vancouver, WA.David was the son of Frank and Ethel Guasco. He was born in Astoria, OR on May 30, 1944 and raised in Portland. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1962 and the University of Portland in 1966.David served proudly in the U.S. Air Force, retiring as a Major after 21 years.He subsequently earned an MBA from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma and went on to teach math at Central Catholic High School for 12 years.David and his wife Marlene later relocated to Sunriver, Oregon where he served as an ordained acolyte in the Sunriver Catholic Church, was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, and supported Habitat for Humanity both in building homes and growing the local chapter.David is survived by his wife of 23 years, Marlene Amato Guasco; his 2 sons from a previous marriage: Michael (Suzanne) and Edward (Amy); Marlene’s 3 children from a previous marriage: Lisa Amato (Arnold) Craig, Thomas (Cynthia Walton) Amato, and Douglas Amato; and 8 grandchildren: Joseph, Amelia, Anna, Sophia, Ian, Zachary, Erin and Kelsey.Remembrances may be made in the form of a donation to the general fund at Central Catholic High School or your local chapter of Habitat for Humanity.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close