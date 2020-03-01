Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DAVID MACPHERSON FICKETT

October 25, 1959 ˜ February 17, 2020



David Fickett of Vancouver, Washington, passed away at the age of 60. He was born to William A. Fickett and Glory H. Fickett in Augsburg, West Germany. As the son of a military officer, David lived in many places in the United States and went to high school in Belgium, when his father was assigned to SHAPE Headquarters. David graduated from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, in 1981, with a degree in mathematics. He later attended and graduated from Oregon State University with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agriculture. This led to a career in horticulture, finally working as a retail fertilizer salesman in Portland, Oregon.

However, his passion was always metaphysics! David wrote books on dream interpretation and lectured on the same at local community colleges and seminars in the United States. He was friends with the famous psychic, Ross Peterson, and wrote his biography. David also was a certified graphoanalysist, a member of the Oregon Society of Dowsers, a graduate of the Silva Mind Control and active in the Seth Society. He also was a Toastmaster and a Mazama and led many hikes in the local area for the Mazamas and climbed several mountains in the Pacific Northwest.

David is survived by his brother Bill, and nephews Alex, Gus and Max, all of Vancouver and his loving sister-in-law, Hortencia.

He was a very friendly, kind and generous individual and lived a remarkable life. He touched all who knew him.

To honor David’s life, his family recommends a memorial donation be made to Bloodworks Northwest, where he was a volunteer for many years.

Please sign his guest book @

David Fickett of Vancouver, Washington, passed away at the age of 60. He was born to William A. Fickett and Glory H. Fickett in Augsburg, West Germany. As the son of a military officer, David lived in many places in the United States and went to high school in Belgium, when his father was assigned to SHAPE Headquarters. David graduated from Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, in 1981, with a degree in mathematics. He later attended and graduated from Oregon State University with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in agriculture. This led to a career in horticulture, finally working as a retail fertilizer salesman in Portland, Oregon.However, his passion was always metaphysics! David wrote books on dream interpretation and lectured on the same at local community colleges and seminars in the United States. He was friends with the famous psychic, Ross Peterson, and wrote his biography. David also was a certified graphoanalysist, a member of the Oregon Society of Dowsers, a graduate of the Silva Mind Control and active in the Seth Society. He also was a Toastmaster and a Mazama and led many hikes in the local area for the Mazamas and climbed several mountains in the Pacific Northwest.David is survived by his brother Bill, and nephews Alex, Gus and Max, all of Vancouver and his loving sister-in-law, Hortencia.He was a very friendly, kind and generous individual and lived a remarkable life. He touched all who knew him.To honor David’s life, his family recommends a memorial donation be made to Bloodworks Northwest, where he was a volunteer for many years.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close