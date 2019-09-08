David Eric Abts (1963 - 2019)
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Obituary
DAVID ERIC ABTS
1963 ˜ 2019

David Eric Abts, 56, of La Center, WA, died unexpectedly at his home. He was the husband of Tina Michele Landroche. He was born in Portland, OR to Donald and JoAnn Abts and was raised and educated in Vancouver.
David was employed as a journeyman press operator at The Oregonian and more recently at Clark College in Facilities Services. He was a golf member at Club Green Meadows.
David is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Tina; mother, JoAnn; brothers, Douglas and Daniel (Kim) Abts; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dale; and father, Donald.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s memory may be made to The @ .
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits

Published in The Columbian on Sept. 8, 2019
