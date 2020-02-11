DAVID CHARLES BLUM
March 7, 1968 ˜ January 4, 2020
David Charles Blum passed away peacefully January 4, 2020, surrounded by the love of family and friends.
David was born March 7, 1968, to parents Chuck and Sharon Blum of Woodland, Washington. He graduated from Woodland High School in 1986.
David attended Clark College and Central Washington University in Ellensburg, graduating with a B.S. in Mechanical engineering. He spend most of his career working for H.P.
David had a big smile, love of life, people, sports, animals, and most of all his daughter, Kayla.
David is survived by his daughter, Kayla; parents, Chuck and Sharon; sisters, Shelly (Howard) Foreman and Nicki (Jason) Solie; niece, Taryn; and nephews, Remington, Cameron, Trevor and Ethan.
He will be forever missed by many friends and family.
There will be a Celebration of Life, Feb. 15, 2020, 2-4 p.m. at Woodland Middle School Commons, 755 Park St.
Potluck, check website: www.perfectpotluck.com/JBTS8109 David Blum Celebration of Life
