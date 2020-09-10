DAVID BUMP
David Bump passed on Sept. 7, 2020 in his home peacefully. He was a wood craftsman and a man of great humor.
He is survived by his wife, Darlyne; daughters, Debby and Deanna with son-in-law, Jeff; and son, Dennis with daughter-in-law, Tina. He has six grandchildren, Leah, Evan, Cierra, Mahealani, Mahlia and Doug; and one great-grandchild due March of 2021. He came from a family of 13 kids; surviving siblings are Millie, Bobby, Peggy and Linda.
Viewing will be held at Northwood Park in Ridgefield, WA Thursday, Sept. 10, noon to 4 p.m.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits