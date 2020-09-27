DAVID BRYAN HURST
June 26, 1940 ˜ August 17, 2020
David Bryan Hurst was born in Glendale, CA on June 26, 1940. He passed away peacefully of natural causes at the age of 80 on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in Vancouver, WA. After many years of ill health, the family sincerely thanks his caregivers for the past 2-1/2 years, Elsa and Arlene, for their compassionate and patient care.
David spent his early years in Southern California as the eldest child of Woodrow Franklin Hurst and Wilma Pearl Bradley. Two siblings, Lynn and Ross, preceded him in death.
Shortly after graduating from C.K. McClatchy High School in Sacramento, CA, David joined the U.S. Coast Guard in 1958. During a two-year religious leave from the Coast Guard, he served a full-time proselyting mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northeastern States Mission, where he met Anne. They married in 1963, as David completed his service in the U.S. Coast Guard. David and Anne ultimately made their home in Vancouver, after also living for brief periods in Sacramento, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, and Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
With a passion for technology and electronics, David’s career was spent selling and repairing hospital equipment. He traveled extensively across the western United States to dozens of hospitals and clinics maintaining and selling respirators, ventilators, and anesthesia equipment. Our family depended heavily on his expertise with machinery, from repairing the blender or the clothes dryer to replacing transmissions in our vehicles. Dad loved old western movies, science, nature, history and technology. With a particular interest in compiling family history, we are the beneficiaries of his tedious online work bringing to light the records of thousands of ancestors who forged the good life we all live today.
David is survived by his wife, Anne; and their three children, Michelle Hurst (Alan Berrey), Jon Hurst (Vivian Macready), and Melissa Hurst (Stephen Clark). Many descendants grieve the passing of David, including Michelle’s children and grandchildren, Jacob (Megan Beaudette), Jordan (Josh Daniel), Anna (Othon Hamill), Samuel, Madeline, and Isabel; Jon’s children, Samantha and Jonathon; and Melissa’s children, Benjamin, Bryan (Rachael Herrera), and Travis.
We will miss David’s thoughtful ways, but we also have an assurance that he is reunited with many loved ones of whom he often spoke. Remembrances and condolences may be posted on Facebook or in our online guestbook through the Columbian newspaper (www.columbian.com/obits
). A private family service will be held in the future.