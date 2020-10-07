DAVID BRUCE LANE, SR.
November 18, 1946 ˜ September 30, 2020
David Bruce Lane, Sr., of Vancouver, WA, passed away at home Sept. 30, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born in Exeter, NH, on Nov. 18, 1946, to Charles and Edna Henderson Lane. He spent his youth in Frankfurt, Germany; Waianae, HI; and Vancouver.
After graduating from Evergreen High School, David joined the Navy and was called to active duty in 1966. He was deployed to Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, serving aboard an aircraft carrier as a boiler technician in the oil lab.
David’s ship returned to Oakland, CA, and he met Linda Lou Heller at a bowling alley in the Bay Area. They were married Nov. 2, 1968, in Peace Lutheran Church of Mill Valley, CA. A job was waiting for David at Mitchell Construction in the Pacific Northwest and they immediately moved to Packwood, WA. David and Linda later made their home in Vancouver where David worked for Crown Zellerbach, John Hancock and ALCOA.
After attending Clark College in drafting, he was employed by Hewlett-Packard until retirement.
He was active in the Navy Reserves for many years on Swan Island, in Portland, OR.
A man of few words, David was known as being uncommonly honest, generous, punctual, and industrious at work and at home. He had a way with numbers and kept his desk full of mechanical pens, graph paper, scientific calculators, drafting instruments, and home gaming and computer systems. His interest in technology and information has influenced the livelihoods of his three children.
Spending his teen years in the Pacific Islands, David developed a lifelong love affair with Hawaii, surfing, fishing, SPAM, Hawaii Five-O and Elvis’ Blue Hawaii. It was not uncommon to hear David enthusiastically bellow, “Wipeout!” during an afternoon televised surfing competition.
He shared his appreciation for nature and the outdoors with his family through biking, fishing, hiking and camping trips. David’s enthusiasm for the natural wonders of the Pacific Northwest expanded to the Boy Scouts of America where he served as a Scoutmaster for many years as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; his leadership and vision culminated in a 50-mile backpacking trip in the Cascade Mountains, which included sections of the Pacific Crest Trail.
When not exploring the woods, he enjoyed attending Portland Beaver baseball games at Civic Stadium throughout the 1980s.
David is survived by his three children, Rita (Brian) Christensen, David (Holly) Lane, Jr. and Christopher Lane; grandchildren, Seth, Eden, Austin, Emery, Carson, Grant, Mckenna and Hannah; great-granddaughter, Lily; brother, Douglas Lane; and stepsister, Kathleen Wolf.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The ocean is now yours, David! Surf’s up ... catch a wave!
