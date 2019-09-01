Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Allen Petersen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DAVID ALLEN PETERSEN

June 24, 1944 ˜ July 10, 2019



On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, David Allen Petersen, loving father of three, passed away at the age of 75.

David was born on June 24, 1944 in Minneapolis, MN to Elmer Watermolen and Lorraine Schnappauf-Kessel. He was adopted by Richard Karnuth and Milly Karnuth, who raised him as their own. David graduated from Fort Vancouver in 1962.

He joined the Navy, becoming an Airdale ATNAN E3 aviation electrician, patrolling the NATO lines during the

After the Navy, he was employed by Montgomery Ward, NCR, Allied Chemical (General Chemical), and retired from BNSF railway as a conductor.

David was married in 1974 to Arlena Kinnison and had 3 children: Jason, Jonathan, and Jennifer.

He became a Mason, York rite, Scottish rite and was on the Shriner Directors Staff.

David was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish and spent most of his free time camping and traveling. He enjoyed photography, focusing mainly on family portraits and nature. David loved technology including computers, and his early love of both shortwave radio and scanners, which were driven by his love of reading and learning new information.

David is survived by his children, Jason, Jonathan and Jennifer (Justen) Homer; his grandchildren, Allison, Tyson, Kayleigh, Kadin, Emberlin, Ashlyn, CJ and Zachary; and his former wife, Arlena.

Before passing, David discovered he had many siblings on his father’s side: Joan Watermolen-Stradman (30th June 1932-Deceased), Florence Elaine Watermolen-Sandstrom (7th June 1933), Ronald Watermolen (23rd August 1942), James Murnane (16th October 1943 -Deceased), Dianne Watermolen-Workman (6th January 1944), Patricia Kraemer-Jones (13th February 1945), Dean Wechsler (24th June 1945) and Cheryl Watermolen-Zeroth (20th July 1954).

He was preceded in death by both his biological and his adoptive parents.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 309 W 39th St., Vancouver, WA 98660 at 11:00 a.m., family and friends are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital in David’s honor.

Please sign his guest book @

On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, David Allen Petersen, loving father of three, passed away at the age of 75.David was born on June 24, 1944 in Minneapolis, MN to Elmer Watermolen and Lorraine Schnappauf-Kessel. He was adopted by Richard Karnuth and Milly Karnuth, who raised him as their own. David graduated from Fort Vancouver in 1962.He joined the Navy, becoming an Airdale ATNAN E3 aviation electrician, patrolling the NATO lines during the Vietnam war . David also served on the USS Independence and was stationed at the Naval Air Station Keflavik (NASKEF) Iceland.After the Navy, he was employed by Montgomery Ward, NCR, Allied Chemical (General Chemical), and retired from BNSF railway as a conductor.David was married in 1974 to Arlena Kinnison and had 3 children: Jason, Jonathan, and Jennifer.He became a Mason, York rite, Scottish rite and was on the Shriner Directors Staff.David was an avid outdoorsman, he loved to hunt, fish and spent most of his free time camping and traveling. He enjoyed photography, focusing mainly on family portraits and nature. David loved technology including computers, and his early love of both shortwave radio and scanners, which were driven by his love of reading and learning new information.David is survived by his children, Jason, Jonathan and Jennifer (Justen) Homer; his grandchildren, Allison, Tyson, Kayleigh, Kadin, Emberlin, Ashlyn, CJ and Zachary; and his former wife, Arlena.Before passing, David discovered he had many siblings on his father’s side: Joan Watermolen-Stradman (30th June 1932-Deceased), Florence Elaine Watermolen-Sandstrom (7th June 1933), Ronald Watermolen (23rd August 1942), James Murnane (16th October 1943 -Deceased), Dianne Watermolen-Workman (6th January 1944), Patricia Kraemer-Jones (13th February 1945), Dean Wechsler (24th June 1945) and Cheryl Watermolen-Zeroth (20th July 1954).He was preceded in death by both his biological and his adoptive parents.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 309 W 39th St., Vancouver, WA 98660 at 11:00 a.m., family and friends are welcome to attend.In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital in David’s honor.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close