DAVID ALFRED GEHRING
1966 ˜ 2019
˜ Remembering Dave ˜
Dave Gehring, 53, Vancouver, WA, suddenly went home to his Lord on December 6, 2019. He was born July 26, 1966, and grew up in Burien, WA, where he attended Cedarhurst Elementary and Highline High School.
Dave drove a truck for many years, just as his father and older brothers had done.
He enjoyed working with his hands and was known to solve many household problems with ingenuity and creativity.
Dave worshipped at Vancouver Church, where he received great comfort and support during his severe illnesses.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Terri; daughters, Danielle Braden and Janelle Gehring; granddaugther, McKenna; sister, Ann Smith; and brothers, Steve (Laura) Gehring and Len (Coral) Gehring.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Le and Maynita (Irvine) Gehring.
A private family memorial is planned in the spring.
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 12, 2020