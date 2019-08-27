Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DAVID ALAN FITZSIMMONS

Date of Death: August 19, 2019



David Alan Fitzsimmons, 61, passed away surrounded by love on August 19, 2019, of complications from lung cancer.

Dave grew up a country boy in Northern Idaho spending his childhood and young adult life helping out on his family’s cattle ranch in Cottonwood, ID. At the young age of 18, he moved to Valdez, AK, for work and started his family.

In 1978, he moved to Moscow, ID, to start his college education ultimately graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in animal science.

Dave started his 36-year career in the electric utility industry with Washington Water Power (Avista) as a meter reader culminating with his role as the transmission sales manager at Bonneville Power Administration.

Dave had a deep love of the water enjoying quiet moments while cruising the Columbia River on his boat Buffettsfault as well as camping anywhere in the Pacific Northwest.

He will be known as a man of great integrity, honesty and love, nothing came before his family and God.

He is survived by his parents; his wife of 20 years, three children; three stepchildren; 17 grandchildren; one sister; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Dave’s life will be held on Sept. 7, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Vancouver, WA.

Dave was passionate about safety and being prepared if a natural disaster occurred. He believed we all should be able to take care of our families if the need arose.

In lieu of flowers, Dave would like you to take a day preparing yourselves and your family to assure you are prepared in the event of a natural disaster.

