DAVID ALAN CLOW

April 1, 1952 ˜ October 26, 2019



David Alan Clow, formerly of Vancouver, was called to be with his parents and God on the 26th of October of this year at Mariama Adult Care Center in Everett, WA. While he lived in Vancouver, WA, he attended Our Lady of Lourdes School, Shumway Junior High School and Fort Vancouver High School, and he also attended Saint Martin’s College in Olympia, WA.

He worked in several different jobs while living in Anchorage, AK and Bellingham, WA, prior to his passing.

He was preceded in death by his father, William H. Clow, Sr.; and mother, Dorothy G. Clow, as well as his brother, James F. Clow and sisters-in-law, Patricia L. Clow and Arlayne H. Clow.

He is survived by brothers, William Clow, Paul Clow and Lawrence Clow, as well as sisters-in-law, Luann Clow and Kay Clow, all of Vancouver. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

As his niece Libby, wrote: ”We unexpectedly lost my uncle Dave today (October 26). His life was unconventional and difficult, marked by a childhood brain injury and nearly lifelong mental illness, a fierce desire for independence, and periods of homelessness. He loved the Mariners - and he used to send us fat envelopes stuffed with newspaper clippings of curious articles during his many years of living in Anchorage. He was a train enthusiast, a child at heart, and I hope he knows he was seen and loved, even from afar. I hope he knows he’s always been in my heart. I cannot stress enough the importance of looking a stranger in the eye, sharing a kind word, and truly seeing another person you pass on the street. We walk our individual paths side by side by side. Hope the very best for one another, and ask nothing in return.”

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 10 a.m., followed by inurnment at Mother Joseph Cemetery in Vancouver.

