DARYL EUGENE PHARES
August 17, 1934 ˜ May 29, 2019
Daryl Eugene Phares, of Vancouver, WA, passed away May 29, 2019. He was born in Vancouver on Aug. 17, 1934 to William and Alice Phares.
Daryl was a retired painter who enjoyed playing golf. He was a member of the Salmon Creek Methodist Church. He loved everyone and everyone loved him.
Daryl is survived by his children, Jeffrey (Tanya) Phares, Brian (Terri) Phares and Robyn (Rudy) Ponder; 8 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wilma; and 8 siblings.
A memorial service will be held on Sat., June 22, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Green Meadows Clubhouse with a viewing at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Wed., June 12, 2019 from 1:00-9:00 p.m. and Thurs., June 13, 2019 from 9:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.
Published in The Columbian on June 9, 2019