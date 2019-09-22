Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darwin Leroy Moody. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DARWIN L. MOODY

August 20, 1946 ˜ August 26, 2019



Darwin Leroy Moody, 73, passed away August 26, 2019, at Legacy Hospital Salmon Creek in Vancouver, WA, from kidney failure. He was born August 20, 1946, to Olen and Alta Moody in San Jose, CA. He was raised in Yuba City, CA, and graduated from Yuba City High School in 1965.Darwin served in the US Navy from July 1965 to February 1968. He served two tours in Vietnam. The second tour was with the Riverine Assault Force TF 117, Armored Troop Carrier T-112-10, for which he received the Navy Achievement Medal for Meritorious Achievement on December 4, 1967.Darwin worked for the Don Fraser Oil Co., Richey's Tires, then Aphis Ready Mix while attending the Clark College Welding program. He went on to work for Oregon Steel Mills and lastly for George Schmid and Sons as a mechanic and heavy equipment operator.Darwin is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy (Danson) Moody of Camas, WA; two sons, Marc Moody with wife Julie, Washougal, WA and Chad Moody, Manhattan, MT; five grandchildren, Garrett Moody, US Navy, stationed in Norfolk, VA, Jessica Moody, Vancouver, WA, Audrey Moody, Washougal, WA, Madison Moody, Manhattan, MT, and Parker Moody, Manhattan, MT; his brother, Jeff Moody with wife Dorthea of Yuba City; a sister, Joanne Clark of Yuba City; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Carmen and Bruce Meyer, Camas, WA and Gail and Robert Posey, Vancouver, WA; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.He was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Olen F. Moody; and infant granddaughter, Allison Moody.Darwin enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and especially any activity involving his family to which he was very devoted and dedicated. Of all of his accomplishments being called "Dad" and "Papa" were his proudest moments.At his request there will be no funeral services.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 in support of dialysis patients.

