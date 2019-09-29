DARTA MCCOY
February 21, 1950 ˜ September 19, 2019
Darta McCoy, 69, of Vancouver, WA, peacefully passed away Sept. 19, 2019, surrounded by all who loved her. She graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in 1966.
Darta went on to spend many years volunteering at the Washington School for the Blind in Vancouver as well as the local animal shelter.
She met and married the love of her life and doting husband, Ronald McCoy, of Vancouver, sharing a wonderfully adventurous marriage for over 44 years.
Having a heart of gold, Darta loved and raised four boys and two girls into adulthood as her very own. She (Darta) was blessed with a 40-year friendship with her true friend to the end, Donna Martin. She will be missed by all who knew her including her two fur babies, Chico and Molly.
Services will start at 11 a.m. on Sat., Oct. 19th at the Main Campus of New Heights Church on 78th St.
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 29, 2019