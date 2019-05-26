DARRELL EUGENE NORTHROP
April 16, 1940 ˜ May 10, 2019
Darrell Eugene Northrop, 79, of Vancouver, WA, passed away on May 10, 2019. He was born in Stuart, NE on April 16th, 1940. His family moved shortly thereafter and settled in Wilbur, WA.
Darrell enlisted in the U.S. Navy at a young 17 years old.
In 1963, he married the love of his life, Jean. In 1964, their daughter Brenda was born followed by their son Brian in 1966.
Darrell worked as a maltster for over 30 years at Great Western Malting Company. He was a proud member of Teamsters Local 58.
In his free time, Darrell loved to scrap and recycle old stuff into something useful and new. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, and you would sometimes find him fishing in some of the great local fishing spots.
Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Jean; daughter in-law, Joylyn; grandchildren, Tori and Nick; great-grandchildren, Anthony and KJ; and sisters, Reva (Lyle) and Rochelle.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Northrop; son, Brian Northrop; sisters, Donna Northrop and Mardell Kerester; parents, Orla and Clara Northrop; and parents-in-law, Fred and Beth Cook.
A graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Vancouver, WA on Sat., June 1 at 11a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Vancouver Funeral Chapel.
Contributions may be made as donations in lieu of flowers to PeaceHealth Hospice at https://www.peacehealth.org/southwest/hospice.
Published in The Columbian on May 26, 2019