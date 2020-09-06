1/1
Darrell Clark
DARRELL CLARK
August 10, 1930 ˜ August 29, 2020

Darrell Clark passed away at age 90 in Vancouver, WA. Born Aug. 10, 1930 in Camas, WA, Darrell was a son of George and Verle (Oglesby) Clark of Fern Prairie (Camas), WA. He was a lifetime resident of Clark County, WA.
Darrell graduated from Camas High School in 1950, and worked at the Camas paper mill and retired in September 1992 after 43 years. He enjoyed giving guide tours for the mill.
Darrell served in the Army at Fort Benning, GA in “H” Company Airborne Battalion from 1951-1953.
He met Eleanor at a teenage dance in Proebstel, WA, and they were married July 19, 1953. They had just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
Darrell was a Clark County reserve deputy sheriff and a volunteer fireman for District #1 in Washougal, WA. He also was a member of the Camas-Washougal Camera Club and was a scuba diver in the Aquaneer Club.
Darrell is survived by wife, Eleanor of Washougal; three sons, Dan (Linda) Clark and Rick Clark, both of Washougal, and Tim (Joanne) Clark of Middlefield, CT; two grandsons, Hamish and Tavish Clark of Connecticut; brother, Ron (Ann) Clark of Washougal; and sister, Rancene Stevens of Camas.
There will be a private burial due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions at the Camas Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the many caregivers for all their loving and exceptional care.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Straub’s Funeral Home in Camas, 360-834-4563.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits


Published in The Columbian on Sep. 6, 2020.
