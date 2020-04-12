Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darrel Duane Deeg. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DARREL DUANE DEEG

June 10, 1937 ˜ March 21, 2020

&

DIANA (STEVENSON) DEEG

May 26, 1938 ˜ March 30, 2020



˜ In Loving Memory˜



Darrel Duane Deeg, 82, passed away March 21, 2020. He was born June 10, 1937, in Leavenworth, WA to Manual and Christina “Dena” Deeg. Following graduation from Peshastin High School in 1955, Darrel enrolled at Central Washington University.

Diana May (Stevenson) Deeg, 81, passed away March 30, 2020, just 9 days after her loving husband, Darrel, of 61 years. She was born May 26, 1938, in Norfolk, VA, to Wilbur (Steve) and Dorothy (Fisher) Stevenson. Her mother later moved back to Bellingham, WA to be near family while her father served in the U.S. Navy. Diana graduated from Bellingham High School in 1956 and attended Western Washington University for one year before transferring to Central Washington University in Ellensburg.

While at Central, Darrel and Diana met and were married on November 29, 1958. They were blessed with two children, Darren Alan and Deborah Anne.

After receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1959, Darrel and Diana moved to Vancouver, WA where he began teaching woodworking with Portland Public Schools. Darrel taught 7 years in Portland and 2 years at Evergreen School District before joining the Vancouver School District, retiring in 1991, completing 30 years in education. He also taught woodworking classes through the Clark College evening program. Darrel received his Masters degree from the University of Oregon in Eugene, OR. He also was a building contractor, having built several homes and apartments in Clark County and Thurston County.

Diana worked in several secretarial positions throughout her career including Alcoa, Crown Zellerbach and Simpson Timber Company. In 1998, she retired after working 20 years as Executive Secretary with Educational Service District 112, serving 3 superintendents.

Darrel and Diana loved to travel; taking numerous trips throughout the United States and Canada as well as two trips to Europe, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

His hobbies included woodworking, golf, gardening, reading, and daily visits to The Donut Nook for coffee “with the guys”. There were no strangers to him; he had a gift of being able to talk with anyone.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Mahjong, Solitaire and completing jigsaw puzzles on the computer. She and Darrel enjoyed occasional trips to the casinos.

Darrel and Diana are survived by their loving daughter, Deborah of Vancouver; nieces, Sandra Mount of Alderwood Manor and Julie Hairston of Olympia; nephew, Brian Burke of Olympia; and Diana’s aunt and several cousins.

They were preceded in death by their son, Darren Alan in 1989; their parents; and his sister, DeLoris Burke of Olympia.

A memorial service will be held once meeting restrictions are lifted. Donations may be made to the , American Diabetes Association or to the Clark County Humane Society.

Please sign the guest book @

Darrel Duane Deeg, 82, passed away March 21, 2020. He was born June 10, 1937, in Leavenworth, WA to Manual and Christina “Dena” Deeg. Following graduation from Peshastin High School in 1955, Darrel enrolled at Central Washington University.Diana May (Stevenson) Deeg, 81, passed away March 30, 2020, just 9 days after her loving husband, Darrel, of 61 years. She was born May 26, 1938, in Norfolk, VA, to Wilbur (Steve) and Dorothy (Fisher) Stevenson. Her mother later moved back to Bellingham, WA to be near family while her father served in the U.S. Navy. Diana graduated from Bellingham High School in 1956 and attended Western Washington University for one year before transferring to Central Washington University in Ellensburg.While at Central, Darrel and Diana met and were married on November 29, 1958. They were blessed with two children, Darren Alan and Deborah Anne.After receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1959, Darrel and Diana moved to Vancouver, WA where he began teaching woodworking with Portland Public Schools. Darrel taught 7 years in Portland and 2 years at Evergreen School District before joining the Vancouver School District, retiring in 1991, completing 30 years in education. He also taught woodworking classes through the Clark College evening program. Darrel received his Masters degree from the University of Oregon in Eugene, OR. He also was a building contractor, having built several homes and apartments in Clark County and Thurston County.Diana worked in several secretarial positions throughout her career including Alcoa, Crown Zellerbach and Simpson Timber Company. In 1998, she retired after working 20 years as Executive Secretary with Educational Service District 112, serving 3 superintendents.Darrel and Diana loved to travel; taking numerous trips throughout the United States and Canada as well as two trips to Europe, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.His hobbies included woodworking, golf, gardening, reading, and daily visits to The Donut Nook for coffee “with the guys”. There were no strangers to him; he had a gift of being able to talk with anyone.She was an avid reader and enjoyed playing Mahjong, Solitaire and completing jigsaw puzzles on the computer. She and Darrel enjoyed occasional trips to the casinos.Darrel and Diana are survived by their loving daughter, Deborah of Vancouver; nieces, Sandra Mount of Alderwood Manor and Julie Hairston of Olympia; nephew, Brian Burke of Olympia; and Diana’s aunt and several cousins.They were preceded in death by their son, Darren Alan in 1989; their parents; and his sister, DeLoris Burke of Olympia.A memorial service will be held once meeting restrictions are lifted. Donations may be made to the , American Diabetes Association or to the Clark County Humane Society.Please sign the guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.