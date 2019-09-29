DARLENE JOY SELLBERG
February 26, 1933 ˜ September 22, 2019
With her family by her side, Darlene passed away peacefully after a short battle of pancreatic cancer.
Darlene Noble married Ed Sellberg April 28, 1962.
She excelled in interior design at Red Lion/Thunderbird corporate offices.
Darlene was lovely and sweet, but she had spunk too. She always had a funny quip. Her demeanor would engage just about anyone. She was positive, selfless and kind. She will be missed terribly.
Darlene is survived by her husband of 57 years, Edward Sellberg; son, Larry Sellberg (Wendy); daughter, Christi Goodman (Mark); 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her daughter, Leslie Allen.
There will be a private service for immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Kaiser Hospice Care, 2701 NW Vaughn St., Suite #140, Portland, OR 97210.
Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 29, 2019