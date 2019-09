With her family by her side, Darlene passed away peacefully after a short battle of pancreatic cancer.Darlene Noble married Ed Sellberg April 28, 1962.She excelled in interior design at Red Lion/Thunderbird corporate offices.Darlene was lovely and sweet, but she had spunk too. She always had a funny quip. Her demeanor would engage just about anyone. She was positive, selfless and kind. She will be missed terribly.Darlene is survived by her husband of 57 years, Edward Sellberg; son, Larry Sellberg (Wendy); daughter, Christi Goodman (Mark); 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.Preceding her in death was her daughter, Leslie Allen.There will be a private service for immediate family.In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Kaiser Hospice Care, 2701 NW Vaughn St., Suite #140, Portland, OR 97210.Please sign her guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits