DANNY ”DAN” RICHARD EULISS

March 3, 1935 ˜ December 17, 2019



Danny Richard Euliss was born in National City, CA on March 3, 1935 and passed away December 17, 2019. His heart was too sick and he was very tired so he moved on to his next adventure. Dan had a good life though. As he tells it, by the time he was 5 years old, he had been halfway around the world. His dad was a submariner in the Navy and for him, moving around was just a way of life.

His family finally settled down in southern California just before his teen years and after finishing up his high school education enlisted in the Navy himself ending up as a photographer’s mate.

He married a beautiful woman, Carla, and they had two awesome children, Marc and Dana. Dan exited the Navy and finished up his education, getting a degree in accounting from San Diego State University.

In 1973, he met the woman he would eventually spend the next almost 43 (shy 2 months) years with. They married in 1990 and moved to the great Northwest.

He worked at various companies over the years finishing his career at Kyocera Industrial Ceramics in Vancouver, WA in 2000.

Dan is survived by his wife, Saxon; his nieces, Dawn and Cynthia; and his sister, Jackie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his two children.

There will be a Celebration of Life service at CDM Caregiving Services, 2300 NE Andresen Rd., Vancouver, WA 98661 on January 12, 2020 from 1p.m.

The family requests no flowers and remembrances can be sent in Dan’s name to CDM.

