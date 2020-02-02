Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Danny L. Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DANNY L. JONES

March 13, 1947 ˜ January 15, 2020



Danny Jones, 72, of Vancouver, WA, passed away quietly, January 15, 2020, at Glenwood Place in Memory Care, leaving his wife of 52 years, Peggy, holding his hand. Valiantly enduring ten years of Frontotemporal Dementia, Danny remained a gentleman with caregivers and residents alike. Good-natured and kind to the end, he always enjoyed regular outings with Peggy to stores and favorite restaurants, Friday night “date night” and until a few months ago, weekend sleepovers in her apartment in the Plaza at Glenwood.

Danny was born on March 13, 1947 in Vancouver, the second of four children, to Imogene (Van) Jones and the late James S. Jones.

Danny and Peggy met at Shumway in the 7th grade and remained best friends through high school, graduating in 1965 from Fort Vancouver and Columbia River, respectively. Danny joined the Army in 1966 while Peggy went to Southern Oregon College. At Ft. Bragg, NC (82nd Airborne), orders came for Vietnam. They were married on May 13, 1967, honeymooning in Victoria, before he left for 13 months with the 173rd Airborne Artillery, in the Central Highlands of Vietnam, it was the Tet Offensive. He was exposed to Agent Orange, causing cancer, diabetes and possibly Danny’s Dementia.

After the military, Danny went to Clark College, then transferred to the University of Portland, studying Criminology. He was hired by the Vancouver Police Dept. in 1970 and served for nearly 30 years. He retired in 1999 as a Sargent. Danny especially enjoyed being a supervisor, but was everything from a homicide detective, an undercover narcotics investigator, a traffic officer and the SWAT Team Leader. 15 days after retiring, he was hired by the City of Vancouver as a Code Enforcement Officer. Finally, he retired permanently in 2010. In his long law enforcement career, Danny received many awards and commendations, but of all his accomplishments, what he was most proud of was his home and family. He was genuinely a family man.

Danny is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy; respected and loved by his three children: Christopher Brandt (Jennifer), Jeffrey Ryan and Allyson Rae Jones; three grandchildren, Laura Sievertson (Dylan), Jaxon Christopher Jones and Connor Brandt Jones; his mother, Imogene (Van) Jones; siblings, Jim D. (Sue), Jane Jones-Waddle (Steve) and Sue Sprague (Tom); and eleven nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Danny Jones’ Life will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM with lunch and refreshments to follow in the Parish Hall at St. Luke’s-San Lucas Episcopal Church, 426 E. 4th Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98663.

Donations may be made to St. Luke’s-San Lucas Choir of which Danny (a soloist) and Peggy belonged for 15 years.

Please sign his guest book @

Danny Jones, 72, of Vancouver, WA, passed away quietly, January 15, 2020, at Glenwood Place in Memory Care, leaving his wife of 52 years, Peggy, holding his hand. Valiantly enduring ten years of Frontotemporal Dementia, Danny remained a gentleman with caregivers and residents alike. Good-natured and kind to the end, he always enjoyed regular outings with Peggy to stores and favorite restaurants, Friday night “date night” and until a few months ago, weekend sleepovers in her apartment in the Plaza at Glenwood.Danny was born on March 13, 1947 in Vancouver, the second of four children, to Imogene (Van) Jones and the late James S. Jones.Danny and Peggy met at Shumway in the 7th grade and remained best friends through high school, graduating in 1965 from Fort Vancouver and Columbia River, respectively. Danny joined the Army in 1966 while Peggy went to Southern Oregon College. At Ft. Bragg, NC (82nd Airborne), orders came for Vietnam. They were married on May 13, 1967, honeymooning in Victoria, before he left for 13 months with the 173rd Airborne Artillery, in the Central Highlands of Vietnam, it was the Tet Offensive. He was exposed to Agent Orange, causing cancer, diabetes and possibly Danny’s Dementia.After the military, Danny went to Clark College, then transferred to the University of Portland, studying Criminology. He was hired by the Vancouver Police Dept. in 1970 and served for nearly 30 years. He retired in 1999 as a Sargent. Danny especially enjoyed being a supervisor, but was everything from a homicide detective, an undercover narcotics investigator, a traffic officer and the SWAT Team Leader. 15 days after retiring, he was hired by the City of Vancouver as a Code Enforcement Officer. Finally, he retired permanently in 2010. In his long law enforcement career, Danny received many awards and commendations, but of all his accomplishments, what he was most proud of was his home and family. He was genuinely a family man.Danny is survived by his beloved wife, Peggy; respected and loved by his three children: Christopher Brandt (Jennifer), Jeffrey Ryan and Allyson Rae Jones; three grandchildren, Laura Sievertson (Dylan), Jaxon Christopher Jones and Connor Brandt Jones; his mother, Imogene (Van) Jones; siblings, Jim D. (Sue), Jane Jones-Waddle (Steve) and Sue Sprague (Tom); and eleven nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service and Celebration of Danny Jones’ Life will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM with lunch and refreshments to follow in the Parish Hall at St. Luke’s-San Lucas Episcopal Church, 426 E. 4th Plain Blvd., Vancouver, WA 98663.Donations may be made to St. Luke’s-San Lucas Choir of which Danny (a soloist) and Peggy belonged for 15 years.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close