DANNY C. BOTTS
October 8, 1948 ˜ November 3, 2019
Danny C. Botts was born Oct. 8, 1948 in Vancouver, WA and passed away Sun., Nov. 3, 2019 at the age of 71. Dan left the world the the way he always lived it ... always putting everybody else's needs and well being before his own.
Dan served in the USMC from 1968-1972 and was a Vietnam veteran, and Purple Heart recipient. He loved to fish, cook, spend time with his children, and fishing get-aways with his brother.
Dan is survived by 2 children: son, Grant Botts of Vancouver, WA; daughter, Debbie Andersen of Battle Ground, WA; son-in-law, Keith Andersen of Battle Ground, WA; his brother, Ed Botts of Vancouver, WA; 3 grand children and 3 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosa Botts.
At Dan’s request there will be no service.
In lieu of any flowers or gifts, please make donations to the or the Foundation.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 10, 2019