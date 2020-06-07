DANIEL WAYNE PARR
December 14, 1936 ˜ May 21, 2020
Daniel Wayne Parr, born Dec. 14, 1936, in Chelsea, Oklahoma, died on May 21, 2020, shortly after being diagnosed with Stage IV Colon Cancer.
His mother moved their family to the Pacific Northwest where she had a job as a welder at the Kaiser Shipyards. Thus, Dan grew up here in Vancouver, Washington and graduated from Vancouver High School in 1955. He then attended Clark College and Mexico City College.
Thanks to being drafted into the army, Dan took a hiatus in his college path and spent some time in France driving VIPs from the airport to the army base. His love for travel and foreign food was cultivated.
After graduating from the University of Washington with a degree in accounting, Dan moved back to Vancouver. He worked for various accounting firms and became a Certified Public Accountant. Dan worked for Lucky Lager and the Columbian before opening his own private practice where he worked until retiring in 2013.
In June, 1971, Dan married the girl next door, Susie Shipman. Together they enjoyed the great outdoors with friends: skiing the river in summer and skiing the mountains in winter. Deciding to settle down in Vancouver, they bought a home and had two children: Dana (Jaysun) Pyatt and Bart Parr.
Sharing their love of travel, Dan and Susie took their family on trips all over the states and the world including Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, Ecuador and around the Galapagos, Australia, and New Zealand. In their various adventures, they searched for birds totaling over 1500 different species throughout the years. When not on the road, Dan spent his time tending his rose garden, reading, doing crossword puzzles, shooting pool, and playing cards with friends and family.
Memorial donations may be sent to Emmet Pyatt Foundation, 6715 NE 63rd Street #444, Vancouver, WA 98661 or through www.emmetpyattfoundation.org.
Due to COVID-19, no service will be held - for which Dan would be grateful.
