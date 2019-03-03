DANIEL THEODORE “TED” ESPING
April 23, 1929 ˜ February 23, 2019
Daniel Theodore “Ted” Esping, 89, of Vancouver, Washington, passed peacefully in his sleep on February 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Ted was born in Portland, Oregon to Morris W. Esping and Helen M. Connors. His father passed when he was quite young and from the age of 12, Ted worked to help support his mother and family.
Ted was married to Betty Viola Palmer Esping, who passed in 1984 after battling cancer. He then married Margaret “Peggy” Weiber Esping in 1985. Creating a big, blended family in which Ted took great pride.
Ted was a man of faith, his steadfast love for and support of his family were the hallmarks of his life.
Ted is survived by his six children, Mark, Lisa, Tony, Mike, Julie and Tracey; his sister, Delores; and his 28 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
All are welcome to attend Ted’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1p.m. at Peoples Church, 6801 E Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver; WA.
Peoples Church
6801 E Mill Plain Blvd
Vancouver, WA 98664
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 3, 2019