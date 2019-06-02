Guest Book View Sign Service Information Vancouver Funeral Chapel | Funeral Homes Vancouver WA 110 East 12th Street Vancouver , WA 986603226 (360)-693-3633 Send Flowers Obituary



DANIEL ’DANNY’ PRESTON YORK

September 30, 1965 ˜ May 29, 2019



Daniel York was a pillar of his community who loved his family and always put them first. He was joined at the hip and inseparable from his high school sweetheart and love of his life, his wife Lori M. York. They were married for 35 years (October 20, 1984).

Dan was born in Portland, OR. He graduated from Columbia River High School in 1984. He achieved his Associate’s degree from Clark College and received a Certified Professional in Learning and Performance (CPLP).

Dan had a great career, first starting out as a newspaper carrier for the Columbian. He moved on from there to the Holland Burgerville and then director of training at Papa Murphy’s. After twenty years he changed careers and became a certified trainer in environmental health and safety and worked for Paramount Petroleum and ARC Terminal oil companies, then finding his last home with the Carson Nexgen family as their Health Safety Environmental Director.

He was on the board for Clean Rivers Cooperative. Dan made mentoring youth a priority in his life.

Dan loved his grandkids and cherished coaching them in soccer, and trained many other players throughout the years. Known fondly as ‘Coach Dan,’ he coached with the Vancouver West Soccer Club for over 26 years, including the Bulls, Velociraptors, Outlaws and Outlaws Too, and assisted with the Rug Rats.

Dan had a passion for adventure and in his younger years raced motorcycles and later his beloved Ford Mustang.

He loved the Portland Trail Blazers and Portland Timbers, as well as attending concerts with Lori and traveling with her to many sunny locales, especially Cabo San Lucas, Hawaii and Arizona. He often planned surprise trips with his wife and family.

Dan is survived by his wife, Lori; his son, Kyle; daughter, Jessica Nelson and son-in-law, Patrick Williams; his three granddaughters, Annabella, Izzabella and Naomi; his brother, Steve York; sister, Suzanne York; father-in-law, David and his wife, Patty Lucas, mother-in-law, Nikki and her husband, Larry Christensen; brothers-in-law, Kenny Weber and Warren Neth, Jr.; many nieces, nephews and cousins and aunts and uncles; Justin Byrd, who was like a son to him; and lastly, his beloved beagle, Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his father, James York; mother, Nancy York; brother, Robert ’Bob’ York; and son, Miles York.

Dan has touched many lives and will be missed beyond words. Lori and the family appreciate your love and support during this difficult time. Their door is always open.

Memorial service will be held at Vancouver Funeral Chapel, 110 E 12th Street, Vancouver, WA at 2p.m. on Friday, June 7th. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life event at the Heathman Lodge, 7801 NE Greenwood Drive in Vancouver, WA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Vancouver West Soccer Club, P.O. Box 65622, Vancouver, WA 98665;

Davies Cremation & Burial Services in care of arrangements.

Please sign his guest book @

