DANIEL MOHOFF
December 30, 1937 ˜ October 23, 2019
Daniel Mohoff, a long-time resident of Vancouver, Washington, passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born in San Francisco, California, on December 30, 1937 to John and Nellie Mohoff. He later moved to Oakland before locating in Vancouver.
Daniel was married to Carolyn, the love of his life, for 56 years.
He retired from Silver Eagle after a long career of truck driving.
His passion was restoring old cars, especially his prized 1973 MGB-GT. He enjoyed traveling with Carolyn and their dog Bo, and he was a life-long Oakland Raiders fan.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Brian and Christine (Johansen); grandchildren, Jacob (Greenwalt) and Nikolas (Greenwalt); his sisters, Kathryn Anderson and Norma Endsor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Sarah and the entire hospice team that took amazing care of him.
A Celebration of Life is planned for 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Mohoff residence of 49 years.
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 3, 2019