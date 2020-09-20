DANIEL LOREN BROWN
July 31, 1966 ˜ September 3, 2020
Daniel Loren Brown passed away on Sept. 3, 2020, at his home in Bremerton, WA. Dan was in home hospice recuperating from cancer treatment when he passed. His mother and life partner Alan were at his bedside. Dan was born on July 31, 1966, in Vancouver, WA to mother, Judy L. Prince Brown and father, Loren D. Brown.
He attended Camas schools and graduated from Camas High School in 1984. He then attended the University of Washington. Dan was always a very good student and was active in band and choir during his high school years. He also participated in little league, soccer and wrestling. When his sister started piano lessons, he wanted to take lessons too and progressed very quickly. He played the piano and the clarinet and played the role of “Danny” in his choir production of Grease. He usually started each day by playing the piano before he went to school and it was wonderful to listen to as we all started our day. He had resumed his piano playing in recent years after receiving the gift of a piano from a family friend.
He enjoyed traveling, hiking, camping, movies, fixing things, reading, working in the yard, and playing on his IPad. His great sense of humor was a delight and he will be greatly missed by all.
Dan is survived by his life partner, Alan Authers; mother, Judy Brown; father and stepmother, Loren and Jean Brown; brother, Michael Brown; sister, Kerry Brown-Peters; and niece, Syerrah Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his cats, Capote, Orion and Peanut.
No service will be held. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Please share a memory @ www.columbian.com/obits