DANIEL J. TVEIDT
November 13, 1985 ˜ October 17, 2020
Daniel J. Tveidt tragically passed away Oct. 17, 2020, in Amboy, WA. He was 35. Daniel was born Nov. 13, 1985, and spent his entire life in the north Clark County area.
He worked at ST Construction, owned by his cousin, Sean Tveidt. Daniel was a loving father, son and brother. He was extremely close to his cousins and family. Daniel was a big part of the Yacolt community and had many friends who loved him dearly.
Daniel was an inspiration to those who felt life was too hard as he had overcome so many obstacles. He believed that if you have faith and let Jesus take control, you can overcome anything. He will be deeply missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Darryl Tveidt.
Daniel is survived by his children, Jessi, Payten, Jenna and Porter Tveidt; mother, Terri Wolfe; stepfathers, Bernie Chartier and Jonathan Wolfe; brothers, Nickolas and Bernie Chartier; sister, Cassie Chartier; grandparents, Daniel and Capitola Tveidt and Shirley Kemp; aunts and uncles, Kim Miller, Kara West, and Darren Tveidt, Jennifer Rogers; cousins, Sean Tveidt, Matt Turner, Bobby Mceldoon, Ashley Fredrickson, Roland West, Linus West; and many nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. at Mt. View Cemetery in Amboy.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to immediate family. Family and friends are welcome to visit the gravesite on Sunday, Oct. 25, in small groups to pay respects. The family will be there from 12-3.
