DANIEL F. FANNING
July 18, 1946 ˜ January 30, 2020
Daniel F. Fanning, 73, passed away peacefully at home in LaCenter, WA with his two sons and wife by his side on Jan. 30, 2020. He was born in Vancouver, WA to Charles and Olive Fanning on July 18, 1946.
Daniel was an Army Vietnam War veteran.
He worked hard as a painter/welder.
Daniel loved his family, especially being a Papa to his grandkids. He enjoyed working in his yard, hunting, fishing and spending time in the hills.
Daniel is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynne; sons, Chris (Tracy) Fanning, Jason (Kasie) Fanning and Scott Fanning; six grandchildren (the light of his life); and sisters, Susie Bunker and Sharon Grammar.
Special thanks to PeaceHealth Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Evergreen Memorial Gardens on Sat., Feb. 29, 2020 at 3p.m.
Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020