DANIEL ARTHUR LEE

February 23, 1928 ˜ January 12, 2020



Daniel Arthur Lee, 91 years of age, passed away on January 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, at his home in Battle Ground, WA. He was born on February 23, 1928 and was raised in Minneapolis, MN.

Dan married his wife, Doris Kaski, at her family home in Stetsonville, WI on August 14, 1948. They were blessed with 71 years of marriage.

Dan’s interest in mechanics led him to a career of 40 years with the airlines.

Of his greatest joys in life, were first and foremost, his precious Christianity, his family and many Christian friends. He was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Emma Hiivala; his brother, Byron; sisters, JoAnn and Mary; and a few of his precious and beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dan is survived by his wife, Doris, of Battle Ground, WA; and 13 children, Bev (Iner) Tapani, Lynn (Keith) Schlecht, Nancy (Roy) Broderson and Fawn (Dale) Waliezer, all of Battle Ground, WA, Dan Lee of Cougar, WA, Terry (Siv) Lee of Minnetrista, MN, Jack (Kay) Lee, Kathryn (Jalmar) Wisti of Battle Ground, WA, Jim (Karen) Lee of Woodland, WA, Deanna (Doug) Wuebben of Hancock, MI, Scott (Tamera) Lee and JoAnn (John) Ek, all of Battle Ground, WA and Gary (Maria) Lee of Brush Prairie, WA; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; his brother, Dave (Carol) Hiivala, sister-in-law, Cindy Hiivala, brother-in-law, Patrick Lipe, all of Minneapolis, MN; and a large host of Christian friends.

Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 16th, 2020, from 6:30-8:30p.m. with a Funeral to be held on Friday, January 17th, 2020, at 11:00a.m., Old Apostolic Lutheran Church of Brush Prairie, 16603 NE 142nd Avenue, Brush Prairie, WA 98606.

