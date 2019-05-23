Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel A. "Dan" Jamison. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Cowlitz River room at Ilani Casino Send Flowers Obituary



DANIEL A. JAMISON

July 8, 1958 ˜ April 18, 2019



Daniel ”Dan” A. Jamison, 60, died in his sleep at home in Vancouver, WA. Born in Oakland, CA to Donna (Budde) and Daniel L. Jamison, he grew up in Clark County, graduating from Ridgefield High School in ’76.

Dan joined Plumbers/Steamfitters UA Local 290 before his marriage in 1980 to Kelly Winters.

Dan was a proud and caring father and well liked by those who knew him. He was generous and willing to help those in need.

An accomplished fisherman of salmon, steel-head and sturgeon, as well as, a worthy opponent in living room darts. He enjoyed playing and watching many sports, including video poker and cards. In his free time Dan kept busy with DIY projects. His quick wit and sarcasm were unparalleled. Many considered him a friend.

Dan is survived by Julie McCarty, dedicated partner; sons: Aaron (Traci) and Adam (Sarah) Jamison; their mother, Kelly Jamison; and brothers: Mike Fehr, Mitch (Chris) Braack, David (Pam) Jamison and Jack Rouse.

He was predeceased by both his mother and father.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Cowlitz River room at Ilani Casino, Saturday, the 25th of May, from 2-5 p.m.; friends and family are invited to share stories, laugh, cry, eat, drink and say farewell.

