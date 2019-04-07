Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dallas B. (Schumacher) Thompson. View Sign



DALLAS B. THOMPSON

July 26, 1934 ˜ March 20, 2019



Dallas B. Thompson, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away March 20, 2019. She was born July 26, 1934 to Ray and Hazel Schumacher in Heisson, WA and later graduated from high school in Battle Ground.

Dallas met Bill Thompson while attending high school and the two were married on Nov. 7, 1954 in Battle Ground. In 1969, Dallas and Bill moved to Montana where they raised their family. During that time the family spent a great deal of time enjoying the outdoors of Montana, camping, hiking, and fishing, most often on the Stillwater and West Rosebud Rivers.

Family was Dallas’s first passion. She also enjoyed gardening, crafts, painting, golfing, and traveling. She was an avid reader and enjoyed quiet time with a book in her hand. Dallas and Bill were devoted University of Montana Grizzly fans and were basketball and football season ticket holders for many years.

She returned to Washington after Bill’s passing to spend time with her family and friends.

Dallas is survived by her sister, Helen Maresh; daughter, Sue Jacobson of Stevensville, MT; sons, Tim Thompson of Klamath Falls, OR, Bill Thompson (Renee) of Kona, HI and John Thompson of Alpharetta, GA; 9 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life is planned for the summer.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dallas’ name to Community Home Health and Hospice, Vancouver, WA.

