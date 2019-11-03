Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Udell Netherda. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Battle Ground Community Center Send Flowers Obituary



DALE UDELL NETHERDA

December 20, 1934 ˜ October 22, 2019



Dale Netherda was born to Edna and Ernest Netherda in Wood, South Dakota, on December 20, 1934, the sixth of seven children. During his childhood the family moved to Yakima, Washington, where Dale graduated from Yakima High School in 1952. The following year Dale married his high school sweetheart, Eva Marie Martian. Their first two children, Shelley and Janet, were born in Yakima before moving in 1956 to Vancouver, Washington, where three additional siblings joined the family: Pamela, Debbie and Dale. In their early Vancouver years the family owned Dale & Eva’s Food Market on 39th and Kauffman in Vancouver where the entire family worked to run the store, and help eat the profits. For a few years, the family also experimented operating an animal hobby farm in Ridgefield, Washington, which is still the source of many family memories. Dale worked for the City of Vancouver Water Department for many years, retiring in 1990. He was one of the founding members that established ASCME Local 307 in 1963.

Dale’s biggest pleasure in life was his family. Packing the family of seven in the car and traveling to Yakima to visit relatives was a common occurrence, regardless of weather. As their children married, Dale had their phone numbers on auto dial and called frequently to get updates on family news. Dale loved baseball and took pride in coaching his son and watching his grandchildren play. For many years Dale was the bingo caller at the Vancouver Eagles lodge. After retirement Dale and Eva moved onto acreage near Goldendale, Washington where he enjoyed making new friends and hunting with family. In 2013 they moved back to Vancouver to be closer to family.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of 66 years; and his children, Shelley (Larry) Bergstrom, Janet (Pat) Roche, Debbie (Stan) Cooper and Dale (Megan) Netherda; son-in-law, Charles Muehleck; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; daughter, Pamela Muehleck; and two grandchildren, Patrick Roche and Matthew Netherda.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Battle Ground Community Center.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances of Dale’s life can be sent to Vancouver SW PeaceHealth Hospital.

