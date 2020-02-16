Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DALE SCARBROUGH

July 5, 1927 - February 5, 2020



Dale was born on July 5, 1927 to Harry and Pearl Scarbrough in Camas, Washington. He passed away on February 5 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Helen and Marlene and his wife, Ernestine who died one day prior to their 60th wedding anniversary. Dale is survived by a niece Ann Petersen. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a true gentlemen and a quintessential class act!



Dale served in the U.S. Army and was deployed overseas during the



Dale was also a volunteer



Dale will also be remembered for his quick wit and great stories. As a young man, he loved to go boating on the Columbia River, and entertaining friends with pool parties at the Scarbrough home on NW 21st Street in Camas.



Dale was also a member of the Board of Directors of Riverview Community Bank from 1972 to 2001. In retirement, he enjoyed weekly coffee hours at the Camas Washougal Chamber of Commerce and the Camas VFW. Together, Dale and Ernestine loved traveling to Maui and Palm Springs for extended stays during the winter.



He often quipped that his wife Ernestine had spent all of her retirement savings, and was trying to spend his! Whether it was for diamonds, new cars, vacations, or just dinner out, Dale could never say no to Ernestine!



The Scarbroughs will be remembered for their many generous monetary contributions to Washington State University. In their early retirement years, Dale and Ernestine travelled to Pullman for many a football game.



After Dale lost his wife, he got a second chance for love with Jackie Faley. The two fell madly in love but due to illness, their precious time together was cut far too short. Jackie steadfastly remained by his side until his death. In the history of Camas, there will never be such a devoted friend, faithful husband, dedicated public servant, and honorable man as Dale Scarbrough. May he rest in peace.



A funeral service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on February 25 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the St. Vincent duPaul Society, care of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 324 NE Oak Street, Camas, Washington.

Please sign his guest book @

Dale was born on July 5, 1927 to Harry and Pearl Scarbrough in Camas, Washington. He passed away on February 5 at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his two sisters, Helen and Marlene and his wife, Ernestine who died one day prior to their 60th wedding anniversary. Dale is survived by a niece Ann Petersen. He will be remembered by all who knew him as a true gentlemen and a quintessential class act!Dale served in the U.S. Army and was deployed overseas during the Korean War . He was a member of the Camas VFW Post 4278. Dale graduated from Washington State University with a business degree and went to work for the City of Camas in 1952 as Finance Director. He served in that capacity for 42 years until his retirement in 1994. Fiscal conservatism, professionalism and his good nature were the hallmarks of Dale’s exemplary service to a generation of Camas Mayors and citizens.Dale was also a volunteer Fire Fighter for the City of Camas for more than 25 years. It was not uncommon for Dale to work all week long at his City desk and then fight fires in the middle of the night. He remained fit and active all of his life, often running six miles a day long into his late 80s.Dale will also be remembered for his quick wit and great stories. As a young man, he loved to go boating on the Columbia River, and entertaining friends with pool parties at the Scarbrough home on NW 21st Street in Camas.Dale was also a member of the Board of Directors of Riverview Community Bank from 1972 to 2001. In retirement, he enjoyed weekly coffee hours at the Camas Washougal Chamber of Commerce and the Camas VFW. Together, Dale and Ernestine loved traveling to Maui and Palm Springs for extended stays during the winter.He often quipped that his wife Ernestine had spent all of her retirement savings, and was trying to spend his! Whether it was for diamonds, new cars, vacations, or just dinner out, Dale could never say no to Ernestine!The Scarbroughs will be remembered for their many generous monetary contributions to Washington State University. In their early retirement years, Dale and Ernestine travelled to Pullman for many a football game.After Dale lost his wife, he got a second chance for love with Jackie Faley. The two fell madly in love but due to illness, their precious time together was cut far too short. Jackie steadfastly remained by his side until his death. In the history of Camas, there will never be such a devoted friend, faithful husband, dedicated public servant, and honorable man as Dale Scarbrough. May he rest in peace.A funeral service will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church on February 25 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the St. Vincent duPaul Society, care of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 324 NE Oak Street, Camas, Washington.Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits Published in The Columbian on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Firefighters Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Columbian Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close