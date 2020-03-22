Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DALE PETERSON

January 4, 1925 ˜ March 18, 2020



Dale Jerome Peterson passed away at age 95 from this life on March 18, 2020. He was born on January 4, 1925 to parents Leonard and Irene Peterson. Dale’s first nine years were spent living on a 160 acre farm in Newman Grove, Nebraska. There he rode his pony to and from elementary school several miles from his home. He lived on the farm until he and family moved to Washington State in 1934 at the age of nine and has lived in the Battle Ground area until his death. Dale attended schools in Newman Grove, Nebraska, Hockinson, and Battle Ground. He graduated from BGHS in 1942.

After the war, Dale returned to Battle Ground and worked at the Clark County Dairymen’s Cooperative grocery store. While working there, he met and married Frances Lahti (deceased Sept. 10, 1994) on June 28, 1946. He and Frances raised three sons, Roger (Donna), Loren (Bonnie), and Dean (Lynn); all live in the Battle Ground and Vancouver area. Dale has eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Dale played baseball as short stop and in the outfield for the Clark County Dairymen’s baseball team; a semi pro team with the Portland League in the late 1940’s. Dale was one of several baseball supporters and in the late 1950’s helped organize and coached the first Battle Ground Little League Baseball team which is still providing youth with baseball experience today.

Dale graduated from a business school in Vancouver, Washington with a business/accounting degree. He worked for the Battle Ground School District for many years; and worked there until his retirement in 1980. Dale was instrumental in converting the district’s manual accounting system to a modern computerized reporting system.

Dale was an avid horse enthusiast and owned several quarter horses. He was a member of the Clark County Saddle Club. He enjoyed riding horses and interaction with fellow members.

After his retirement from the school district, he worked at the Cedar’s Golf Course as a course maintenance staff person. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors, listening to music of all kinds, playing the guitar, and being with his family.

US Navy and served in the South Pacific during WWII on the LST US 987.

