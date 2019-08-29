Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Leroy Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



DALE LEROY SMITH

December 13, 1944 ˜ August 24, 2019



Dale Smith, 74 years old and life-long resident of the Camas-Washougal, WA area, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He served 3 years in the U.S. Army.

Dale worked in the Camas Paper Mill for over 30 years. He was known for his sense of humor and loved helping people. Dale enjoyed doing wood working projects, cooking and traveling. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and fan of the Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks.

Dale is survived by the love of his life, Irene Allen; daughters, Marieka Bell (Kyle) and Anneke deWitt; sisters, Joyce Christopher, Sharon Kemper, Carol Wurzer and Linda Wurzer; and was a doting uncle to his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fred; mother, Murna; brother, Robert; and sister, Darlene Faulkner.

Visitation will be held at Straub’s Funeral Home in Camas on Friday, August 30 from 10a.m. to 5p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 6 at 4p.m. at Straub’s Funeral Home in Camas.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the

To send condolences or to sign the online guest book, please visit

