DALE ALLEN BRUNS, SR.
May 11, 1956 ˜ August 10, 2019
Dale Allen Bruns, Sr., 63, passed away on August 10, 2019. He most recently resided in St. Maries, Idaho and on the Oregon Coast, but had many friends across the country. Dale was born to Marvin and Nellie Bruns on May 11, 1956 in Portland, Oregon. He graduated from Hudson’s Bay High School in Vancouver, Washington in 1974 and attended Clark College.
Dale spent his life enjoying the outdoors, playing country music, and spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Nellie; his four children, April Anderson (David), Dale Bruns, Jr. (Heather), Jacob Bruns (Kayleen), Kayla Udenby (Tyler); and his nine grandchildren, with two more on the way.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 25 from 10:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. at: 617 NE 127th Ave., Vancouver, WA 98684. All are invited to attend.
Published in The Columbian on Aug. 21, 2019