DALE A. BARTELS

June 20, 1953 ˜ April 19, 2020



Born June 20, 1953, Dale A. Bartels, passed away at home on April 19, 2020. Born in Portland, Oregon, he spent most of his life living in Vancouver, Washington.

Dale dedicated 35 years to his company, Phillip Morris, as a regional sales representative. He took pride in his work and made many close relationships with the store owners he worked with. Dale received many recognitions for his innovative work through the years

Outside of his profession, Dale took on many passions. His first was coaching his daughter and many others in fastpitch softball. From tee ball in Ridgefield, WA to Skyview High School, Dale continued to follow the love of the game through coaching and served as VP at VGSA. After coaching, he fell in love with fly fishing on the Deschutes River and tying his own fly fishing hooks. Later in life he took to growing plants, gardening, and woodworking.

Dale is survived by his wife, Susan Bartels; his daughter, Stacey Hutchinson; sister, Cathy Fallon; stepson, Eric Moe; son-in-law, Kaleb Hutchinson; beloved first grandchild, Brynn Hutchinson; and stepgrandchildren, Jay and Cameron Moe.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Bartels; father, Herb Bartels; and his stepson, Scott Moe. A Celebration of Life will be planned following the “stay at home” order in Oregon and Washington.

