CRAIG STUART BLAIR
August 27, 1944 ˜ December 29, 2019
Craig Stuart Blair was born Aug. 27, 1944 to Florence (Carpenter) Blair and Emerson Roosevelt Blair in Vancouver, WA, where he spent his early years before moving with his sister and parents to Portland, OR.
In 1963, Craig graduated from Cleveland High School and then enlisted in the Air Force. Following boot camp in 1964, he was sent to Yale’s Institute of Far Eastern Languages where he learned to speak Mandarin. He was then deployed to Yakota, Japan as a member of the USAF Security Squadron with airborne reconnaissance responsibilities in Southeast Asia. Relocating to Japan with Craig was his new bride Lynne (Clayberger) Blair, and in 1966 his daughter Kristin was born. Shortly after her birth, Craig and his new family returned to the states to live in Seattle, WA, and from there back to the Portland/Vancouver area.
As a member of the LDS church, Craig worked on video production and services, and taught in the seminary.
Craig is survived by his daughter, Kristin (Mark) Dagg; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; former wife, Lynne.
A private service was held on Sat., Jan. 4th, 2020, followed by burial next to his mother Florence and his sister Phyllis in the Washougal Memorial Cemetery.
Rather than flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to in his honor. Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Jan. 5, 2020