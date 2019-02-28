Obituary Guest Book View Sign



CRAIG LAYNE MICHAEL

October 20, 1961 ˜ February 16, 2019



XCraig Layne Michael died on February 16, 2019. He was 57 years old. He passed peacefully at home with both his wife and mother at his side.

XCraig was born on October 20, 1961 in San Francisco, California. A Navy brat, Craig’s family moved several times during his childhood. He lived first in San Francisco, CA, followed by Honolulu, HI; San Diego, CA; Bremerton, WA; Sandy, UT; and Kennewick, WA; before finally moving to Vancouver, WA in 1979. Craig had arrived in the Pacific Northwest as a teenager and called it his home for the rest of his life.

XCraig was a sharp and resourceful person who enjoyed being his own boss. He worked self-employed as a finish carpenter for many years, and later as a performance engine builder and metal fabricator. He was a master of many skills and trades, all of which he had taught himself simply by trial and error. He had fully remodeled his final home, making it nearly unrecognizable from the humble little house it had been when he and his wife purchased it more than a decade before. Anything a man can do with his hands, Craig could do.

XCraig’s strongest interest was in anything that involved an internal combustion engine. He enjoyed admiring, collecting, and driving classic muscle cars, including his 1968 Chevrolet Camaro SS and his 1966 Ford Ranch Wagon. The latter car was occasionally employed to tow his 1986 Caribbean speed boat, which was powered by a small block Chevrolet engine that Craig had modified. Craig and his family enjoyed many summer weeks boating and camping at Lake Shasta in Northern California, as well as at other lakes around the Pacific Northwest. Craig also enjoyed riding off road motorcycles and ATVs with family and friends, a pastime which brought him and his family to the Oregon Dunes and many other sandy places hundreds of times over a span of twenty five years. Craig developed a particular mastery of building performance engines for these machines, which would become his primary business and livelihood in the last twenty years of his life. His creations were featured in Sand Sports magazine and were often admired by the participants and onlookers of countless drag races in the sand dunes.

XCraig is survived by his wife, Marla; his sons, Ryan and Garrett; his grandchildren, Kell, Avery, Hunter, and Remy; his mother, Barbara; and his brothers, Kevin and Robert. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill.

XA celebration of Craig’s life will be held at Craig and Marla’s home at a date and time to be determined.

