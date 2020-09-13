CRAIG DOUGLAS LaROWE
May 15, 1954 ˜ August 26, 2020
“He brought wisdom, happiness, warmth, and
love to every life he touched.”
After years of battling the effects of MS, he died peacefully within the home he shared with his wife, Karla.
Craig and Karla married in 1979. Together, they raised two children, Trevor and Chelsey. He loved sharing his adventurous passions with them.
He was a lifelong entrepreneur and ran several small businesses, a successful local video store (Movie Movers), to a thriving liquidation company. He instilled an important lifelong love of hard work and out of the box thinking.
He was a great husband, dad, and irreplaceable grandfather. The most important things in his life became his grandchildren. They kept him young at heart. Of his many talents, being ‘Papa’ was his true calling in life.
He was a humble man; he never liked to be the center of attention. In life and now in death, he wouldn’t want us to focus on him or the sadness of his death, but instead focus on the happiness in our lives. He would want us to attempt to recreate his famous raspberry pie, appreciate each other and our future and to always focus on making others feel special, just the way he did so easily. “I can no longer see you with my eyes or touch you with hands, but I will feel you in my heart forever.”
Craig was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Joy LaRowe.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karla; children, Trevor (Lindsay) and Chelsey (Dave); grandchildren, Anderson (6), Dash (5), Daisy (2), Baby E (due Sept. 17); and siblings, Kirk (Ginny), Karl (Lean), Denise (David), Max, and Eric.
A celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date.
