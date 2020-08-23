CRAIG COURTNEY MILNOR
February 7, 1930 ˜ August 16, 2020
Craig Courtney Milnor, loving husband and father, passed away on Aug. 16, 2020 at the age of 90 in Glendale, AZ. Craig was born in Seattle, WA on Feb. 7, 1930 as the only child to Philip K. and Agnes Mildred Milnor. Craig graduated from high school in St. Louis Park, MN. He later graduated with a BA in business from Principia College in Illinois and a MBA from University of Washington. While getting his education, he enlisted in the US Marine Crops in 1947 and served in the reserves. Craig was pulled out of college and was shipped to Korea where he was assigned to the 1st Amphibian Tractor Battalion where he attained the rank of sergeant.
Craig met his wife, Silvija Dinsberg, in 1959 in Seattle at a tall people’s club. They were married in 1960 and moved to Vancouver in 1962 when Craig began his career as a business instructor at Clark College. He taught business administration, marketing, economics, and personal finance for 29 years until he retired in 1990.
In 1991, Silvija and Craig moved to Florida where they enjoyed the life of happy retirees by traveling the world and enjoying the Florida beaches. They were snowbirds for nearly 20 years and returned to Vancouver for the summer months to enjoy time with their family. In 2012, they moved to Anthem, AZ to be near their youngest son, Glenn Milnor and his family.
Craig greatly enjoyed reading, traveling, listening to music, and spending time with his family.
Craig was preceded in death by his wife, Silvija; his parents, and one niece.
He is survived by his children, Alicia Milnor Parkison (Alan) of Vancouver, Douglas Milnor (Christine) of Lake Stevens, WA, Glenn Milnor (Jill) of Anthem; eight beautiful grandchildren, and one niece. The family will be having a celebration of life next summer when it is safe to gather again. Craig will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Gardens with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Clark College Foundation - General Business Administrative Fund.
