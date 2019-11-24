CORY VANCE DAVIS
May 5, 1957 ˜ November 9, 2019
Cory Vance Davis was born on May 5, 1957, and passed away Nov. 9, 2019.
He leaves behind his wife, Tami; son, Chris (Candice) Davis; daughter, Mindy (Jon) Oien; and grandchildren, Nathan, Tayla, Alyssa, Cassidy and Jacob; his brothers, Brad Davis, Gary Davis and Gerry (Robin) Davis.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 2-4 p.m., at El Tapatio Restaurant, 6202 NE Hwy 99 #8, Vancouver, WA 98665
Please sign his guest book @ www.columbian.com/obits
Published in The Columbian on Nov. 24, 2019