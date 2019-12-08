CORRINE F. GERJETS
March 24, 1939 ˜ November 5, 2019
Corrine F. Gerjets passed away Nov. 5, 2019, at the age of 80 years old. She was surrounded and loved by her children and grandchildren at the time of her passing.
Corrine was such a loving, inspiring and giving woman to her family and friends. She was a mother to many others that she supported and loved throughout her life. She will be dearly missed.
Corrine is survived by her children, Mark E. Gerjets, Becky C. Stout and Vicky R. Win’E; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her forever love, Edward Gerjets in 2013.
There will be a ”Celebration of her Life” on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m., Fairway Village Golf and Country Club, 15509 SE Fernwood Dr., Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Columbian on Dec. 8, 2019