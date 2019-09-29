Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Correne Barrus. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Vancouver West Stake Center 9729 NE 50th Ave Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary



CORRENE PAPWORTH BARRUS

August 18, 1922 ˜ September 22, 2019

“Her exemplary life was one of love and service.”



Correne Papworth Barrus was a remarkable woman with a warm heart and deep faith, who touched many lives with her caring spirit and loving service. She passed away on September 22nd at the age of 97 surrounded by her family in her home in Vancouver, Washington.

Correne was born on August 18, 1922 in Afton, Lincoln, Wyoming, the eldest of four children born to Royal Spencer Papworth and Sybil Jacosa Robinson Papworth. Correne was a lifelong excellent student, a natural leader and talented musician. She served in many church and service leadership positions.

She married her high school sweetheart, Roscoe T. (RT) Barrus in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on February 6, 1942. They became the devoted parents of four children, Evelyn, Carol, Bradley and Dean.

Following their marriage and RT’s service in WW II they moved to Portland, Oregon where she completed her Bachelor and Master’s degrees in teaching which became her lifelong career. Correne was an exceptional teacher and was honored to be chosen as Teacher of the Year where she taught at Pleasant Valley Elementary School until she retired. She is remembered by many as their favorite teacher.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served in numerous leadership positions and shared her many talents wherever she was called. She was a devoted wife and mother and will be dearly missed by her family and so many who have felt her love and care.

Correne is survived by her sister, Patricia A. McEwan; her four children, Evelyn R. Hawkes, Carol J. Farthing, Bradley R. Barrus and Dean M. Barrus; twelve grandchildren; thirty-two great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roscoe T. Barrus; her parents, Royal and Sybil Papworth; and her brothers, Spencer and Allen Papworth.

A funeral service to celebrate her exemplary life will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Vancouver West Stake Center located at 9729 NE 50th Ave., Vancouver, WA at 11:00 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2019.

Published in The Columbian on Sept. 29, 2019

