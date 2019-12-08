Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Conrad Geiger. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



CONRAD GEIGER

April 29, 1935 ˜ December 1, 2019



Conrad passed away in his home Dec. 1, 2019, after a long battle with cancer surrounded by family. He was born and raised in Munich, Germany, to parents, Konrad and Elizabeth, along with his siblings, Luzi and Helmut.

In 1952, Conrad immigrated to the US in the Los Angeles, CA, area where he worked as a mechanic for a Citroen dealership. Soon after, Conrad joined the US Army National Guard.

In 1963, Conrad met and fell in love with Fanny Frey and they married. Soon thereafter they moved to rural Vancouver, WA, and raised three children, Susie, Konrad Jr. and Joseph.

Conrad loved to fish, hunt, boat and garden. He was employed as a mechanic for Ron’s Automotive in Vancouver until he retired. He was a member and commodore for the Vancouver Yacht Club.

Conrad was also an active member of the community and served as a fire commissioner for Vancouver Fire Department for 23 years and also in his younger days volunteered as a reserve deputy for Clark County Sheriff’s Department.

Conrad is survived by his wife, children and seven grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank all of his hospice caregivers for their loving and professional attention to his needs.

A memorial is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Vancouver.

