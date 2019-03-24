|
CONNIE DIANE DODDS
In loving memory
XOur loving Mother, Sister, Aunt and Friend, Connie Diane Dodds, passed away on December 28, 2018, in Vancouver WA.
XA celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Fairway Village Golf Course clubhouse. Located at 5509 SE Fernwood Dr, Vancouver, WA 98683.
XMemorial contributions can be made in Connie’s honor to American Liver Foundation.
Published in The Columbian on Mar. 24, 2019