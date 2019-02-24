Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Connie Ashlock. View Sign



CONNIE (OWEN) ASHLOCK

May 7, 1920 ˜ February 15, 2019



The last remaining member of the George and Anna Oliver family, originally from Wyoming, passed away on February 15, 2019. Connie was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

She was a lifelong retail clerk who enjoyed her family, traveling and painting.

Connie had a vibrant personality and had an impact on the lives of all those who knew her.

She is survived by her son, Richard (Teri) Owen of Boulder City, Nevada; daughter, Linda (John) Coop of Richfield, Washington; niece, Willie (Ronnie) Anderson of Soldotna, Alaska; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her best friend of more than sixty years, Anna Wingate of Vancouver, Washington.

The services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 1101 NE 112th Avenue, Vancouver, Washington.

