COLLEEN ANN WILKEY FRANK
1950 ˜ 2019
Colleen Ann Wilkey Frank, 69, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, surrounded by her family, at her home in Vancouver, Washington due to complications of congestive heart failure. She was born in Pendleton, Oregon, February 4, 1950, to Roy Jay and Lillian Lois (Calvert) Wilkey. She grew up in Umatilla, Oregon where her father worked for the Corps of Engineers at McNary Dam. She graduated from Umatilla High School in 1968.
In 1969 Colleen met D. Michael Frank in Portland, Oregon, near Portland State University, where they were taking computer courses together. In July 1970 they were married in Walla Walla, Washington. She was a devoted wife, a mother to two great daughters, and grandmother to four grown grandsons. She enjoyed family gatherings and traveling with her husband, visiting Europe, the Caribbean, and Maui, her favorite destination. She loved our Bulldog and Basset Hounds. She was the genealogist of her side of the family and spent much time compiling family information and visiting towns related to her families.
Despite her medical conditions, she lived her life to the fullest, on her terms, slowing down only recently.
Colleen is survived by her husband, D. Michael Frank; daughters, Angela (James) Klein and Lisa Sevier; and four grandsons, Kyle Sevier, Brenden Sevier, Hunter Klein and Pierce Klein.
A celebration of her life is being planned. There are no details as yet available. There will be no formal services. Her ashes and those of her parents will be scattered by family the summer of 2020.
Please no flowers. If you wish to donate to a charity, please make it your favorite
Published in The Columbian on Sept. 29, 2019