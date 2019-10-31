Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Colleen Ann VanSweringen. View Sign Service Information Holy Redeemer Catholic Parish 17010 NE 9th St Vancouver, WA 98684 Funeral Mass 12:00 PM Holy Redeemer Catholic Church 17010 NE 9th St. Vancouver , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



COLLEEN ANN (LOVE) VANSWERINGEN

May 26, 1949 ˜ October 26, 2019



Colleen Ann (Love) VanSweringen passed away in Camas, WA on Oct. 26, 2019 at the age of 70. She was born on May 26, 1949, in Rugby, ND. She attended Little Flower School and graduated from Rugby High School in 1967. What a great way to grow up.

Colleen attended Nursing school at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks from 1967-1970.

She married Tom on Aug. 16, 1969, and together they spent 20 years in the

Colleen graduated with a BSN in Nursing from Loretto Heights College in Denver, CO in 1972. She later went on to also earn a Master’s degree in Community Health Administration. She worked as a pediatric nurse in hospitals and physician’s offices in Texas and Nevada before finding her niche as a school nurse in 1990. Colleen worked as a school nurse in the Clark County (Nevada) School District for ten years before moving to Camas, WA and working as a school nurse for Vancouver Public Schools for 12 years before retiring in 2012. She was passionate about the need for school nurses and a tireless advocate for kids.

Colleen is survived by her husband, Tom of Camas; son, Scott (Andrea) of Bentonville, AR; daughter, Stacy Winegardner (Dustin) of Seattle, WA; and brother, Michael Love (Venna) of Boise, ID. She adored her six grandchildren: Emma, Megan, Jake, Zach, Adair and Harper.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Florence Love and brother, Patrick, all of Rugby, ND.

A funeral Mass is planned for 12 Noon, Tues., Nov. 5, 2019 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church located at 17010 NE 9th St., Vancouver, WA 98684.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Colleen’s honor to the or to a charity helping military families and veterans.

Please sign her guest book @

