COLEEN WHALEY
January 11, 1928 ˜ April 15, 2019
Coleen Whaley passed away in Vancouver, WA on April 15, 2019 at the age of 91, cradled by her large, loving family. She was born on Jan. 11, 1928 in Bismarck, ND to Frank and Nellie McGarry. She was born 11th of 14 children, eight girls and six boys.
Coleen is survived by seven children: Bridget Hoover (Mike), Susan Windgar (Darrell), Lynda Eichelberg (Dean), Mark Pilakowski (Wanda), Rick Pilakowski, Lisa Janke (Curt) and Jill Dayley (Ken); and step-daughter,Michelle Heath (Curt). She was so proud of her big family and loved to tell everyone about her 21 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by two sisters, Nancy Bergman of Vancouver, WA and Colette Donner of Sun City, AZ.
Coleen was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Whaley, in 1993; and her beloved toy poodle, Maggie.
A Mass service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 4701 NW Franklin St., Vancouver, WA.
Published in The Columbian on May 8, 2019